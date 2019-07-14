MeToo: Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals She Was Harassed On Set By A “Very Big Movie Star”

Sarah Jessica Parker Says She Was Harassed by A Big Movie Star On Set

Sadly, even the biggest stars in the industry are subject to power imbalances and harassment in the workplace. Sarah Jessica Parker revealed recently that she was harassed by a “very, very big movie star” during a discussion of the #MeToo movement on an episode of NPR’s Fresh Air.

The actress did not name who the person was or give away the project, but she wanted to make it clear that industry problems with harassment exist on all levels. She admitted that recent events forced her to reevaluate the way she had been treated throughout her career.

“It really wasn’t, I would say, until about six or eight months ago that I started recognizing countless experiences of men behaving poorly, inappropriately, and all the ways that I had made it possible to keep coming to work or to remain on set, or to simply … just push it down, push it away, find a little space for it and move on,” she told host Terry Gross.

The Sex and the City star also noted that a perceived power imbalance between herself and the unnamed star kept her quiet about his harassment for a really long time. Luckily, she eventually decided that she had enough and explained the situation to her agent. Her agent ended up threatening the right people, saying that Parker would walk if the harassment continued, and that’s when the environment changed immediately.