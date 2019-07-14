#MeToo: Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals She Was Harassed On Set By A “Very Big Movie Star”
Sadly, even the biggest stars in the industry are subject to power imbalances and harassment in the workplace. Sarah Jessica Parker revealed recently that she was harassed by a “very, very big movie star” during a discussion of the #MeToo movement on an episode of NPR’s Fresh Air.
The actress did not name who the person was or give away the project, but she wanted to make it clear that industry problems with harassment exist on all levels. She admitted that recent events forced her to reevaluate the way she had been treated throughout her career.
“It really wasn’t, I would say, until about six or eight months ago that I started recognizing countless experiences of men behaving poorly, inappropriately, and all the ways that I had made it possible to keep coming to work or to remain on set, or to simply … just push it down, push it away, find a little space for it and move on,” she told host Terry Gross.
The Sex and the City star also noted that a perceived power imbalance between herself and the unnamed star kept her quiet about his harassment for a really long time. Luckily, she eventually decided that she had enough and explained the situation to her agent. Her agent ended up threatening the right people, saying that Parker would walk if the harassment continued, and that’s when the environment changed immediately.
“I didn’t have to listen to jokes about me or my figure or what people thought they could talk me into doing,” she said. “That stopped.” Sarah Jessica Parker also admitted that it can be difficult, even for a star of her caliber, to come forward. “I didn’t feel as powerful as the man who was behaving inappropriately, which … strikes me as just stunning to say out loud because there were plenty of occasions where it was happening and I was in a different position and I was as powerful.”
