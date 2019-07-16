Elba Family Flyness: Idris, Sabrina & Isan Attend The ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Premiere

Idris, Sabrina, And Isan Elba Attend “Hobbs & Shaw” Premiere

Idris Elba brought his two favorite girls out to the recent premiere of his movie. The “Hobbs & Shaw” star walked hand in hand Saturday with his wife Sabrina Elba and daughter Isan Elba at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater.

Sabrina wore a shimmering silver gown while her hubby Idris donned Tom Ford.

Isan, 17, looked striking in black.

Idris and Sabrina also spoke with Extra about their May nuptials in Morroco.

“We had a great time. It was a really, really good wedding, the best fun — it was really a good time,” said Idris.

He also told Extra that despite DJing the royal wedding for Prince Harry and the Megan Markle, he has not met baby Archie.

