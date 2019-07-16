Elba Family Flyness: Idris, Sabrina & Isan Attend The ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Premiere

- By Bossip Staff
Elba Family

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Idris, Sabrina, And Isan Elba Attend "Hobbs & Shaw" Premiere

Idris Elba brought his two favorite girls out to the recent premiere of his movie. The “Hobbs & Shaw” star walked hand in hand Saturday with his wife Sabrina Elba and daughter Isan Elba at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater.

Idris Elba

Source: Jenn Lowery / Splash News

Sabrina wore a shimmering silver gown while her hubby Idris donned Tom Ford.

Isan, 17,  looked striking in black.

Idris Elba

Source: Jenn Lowery / Splash News

Idris Elba

Source: Jenn Lowery / Splash News

Idris and Sabrina also spoke with Extra about their May nuptials in Morroco.

“We had a great time. It was a really, really good wedding, the best fun — it was really a good time,” said Idris.

He also told Extra that despite DJing the royal wedding for Prince Harry and the Megan Markle, he has not met baby Archie.

See more of the fly Elba family at the “Hobbs & Shaw” premiere on the flip.

Isan and Sabrina have a close relationship. “Miss you already,” Sabrina wrote in Isan’s comments under this picture.

View this post on Instagram

#hobbsandshaw premiere 🏎

A post shared by ISAN ELBA (@isanelba) on

View this post on Instagram

To all the thick girls with back rolls 🤜🏾

A post shared by Sabrina Dhowre Elba (@sabrinaelba) on

Idris Elba

Source: Jenn Lowery / Splash News

Idris Elba

Source: Jenn Lowery / Splash News

Idris Elba

Source: Jenn Lowery / Splash News

Idris Elba

Source: Jenn Lowery / Splash News

