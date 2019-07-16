Megan Thee Stallion Let Bikini-Bawdied Draya Michele Drive The Boat And The Video Has CRUSHED Twitter

Here’s the video of Megan Thee Stallion & Draya that we absolutely needed: pic.twitter.com/uTpH1qxjY9 — Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) July 16, 2019

Megan Thee Stallion is the stimulus package this Hot Girl Summer desperately needed. She takes pictures with fine a$$ women and it boosts everyone’s fineness 10-fold. It’s amazing. She’s like baddie Super Saiyan…did we say that right? This morning, Meg sent the whole entire internet into a frenzy when she posted a pic with fellow supreme baddie Draya Michele.

The two set the internet on fire and we are unable to deal. Take a look at their vacation pics and the way it absolutely obliterated Twitter.