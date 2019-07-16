Megan Thee Stallion Let Bikini-Bawdied Draya Michele Drive The Boat And The Video Has CRUSHED Twitter

- By Bossip Staff
Megan Thee Stallion is the stimulus package this Hot Girl Summer desperately needed. She takes pictures with fine a$$ women and it boosts everyone’s fineness 10-fold. It’s amazing. She’s like baddie Super Saiyan…did we say that right? This morning, Meg sent the whole entire internet into a frenzy when she posted a pic with fellow supreme baddie Draya Michele.

The two set the internet on fire and we are unable to deal. Take a look at their vacation pics and the way it absolutely obliterated Twitter.

View this post on Instagram

Reporting live from my hot girl summer

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

View this post on Instagram

Outta town 🐆

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

View this post on Instagram

Need vs Want #revolvesummer @revolve

A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on

