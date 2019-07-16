For Discussion: Netflix Decides (Years After The Fact) To Remove Suicide Scene From #13ReasonsWhy

Netflix Removes Suicide Scene From ’13 Reasons Why’

Netflix was met with some serious controversy when they debuted their original series 13 Reasons Why back in March of 2017.

The series dealt with the suicide revenge of a teenage high-schooler named Hannah Baker and depicts her death in a very graphic manner. Executive Producer Mandy Teefey refused to apologize.

Well, after two years and two seasons, Netflix has all-of-a-sudden decided to 86 the scene. They took to Twitter to explain why:

An update on 13 Reasons Why If you or someone you know needs help finding crisis resources please visit https://t.co/YFusfLSWnK pic.twitter.com/XLYYYUxexx — 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) July 16, 2019

What do you think? Should Netflix have left the scene in? Does the disturbing imagery hurt more than it helps? Leave your opinions down in the comment section.