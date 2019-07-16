No, Surprise: New York Officer In Eric Garner’s Chokehold Death Won’t Face Federal Charges

Officer Won’t Face Federal Charges In Eric Garner Death

We’d like to say we’re shocked by the latest development in the 2014 death of Eric Garner, but we’d be lying. The New York City officer who put Garner in an illegal chokehold won’t face federal charges for his actions.

The news comes from The Department Of Justice who finished a five-year investigation Tuesday and ruled NOT to bring civil rights or criminal charges against NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo who ignored Garner’s ELEVEN cries of “I can’t breathe” while he choked him for selling loose cigarettes. Pantaleo’s legal team recently argued that it was Garner’s obesity and not the chokehold that killed him.

In a sadly ironic move, the decision not to pursue charges comes one day before the five-year anniversary of Garner’s July 17, 2014 death.

Eric Garner’s daughter has since spoken out on the decision and she wants much more than an apology from the DOJ.

Eric Garner's daughter condemns DOJ decision not to charge officer involved in her father's death five years ago: "Don't apologize to me. Fire the officer!" https://t.co/lGCTpDbndO pic.twitter.com/0rITfG4WXe — ABC News (@ABC) July 16, 2019

His mother Gwen Carr also added that the Justice Department “has failed us.”

"We're not going away," Eric Garner's mother says following DOJ decision. "You think it's swept under the rug? No! It's not going to be swept under the rug. Because, I'm out here. You all know my face. You're going to see it even more now." https://t.co/aLS5pDb9Y1 pic.twitter.com/SBu7TyVl2L — ABC News (@ABC) July 16, 2019

Failed indeed, Ms. Carr.

We’re thinking of Eric Garner’s family and hope that ONE day they’ll get actual justice, not just a settlement, for his death.