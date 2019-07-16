No, Surprise: New York Officer In Eric Garner’s Chokehold Death Won’t Face Federal Charges
We’d like to say we’re shocked by the latest development in the 2014 death of Eric Garner, but we’d be lying. The New York City officer who put Garner in an illegal chokehold won’t face federal charges for his actions.
The news comes from The Department Of Justice who finished a five-year investigation Tuesday and ruled NOT to bring civil rights or criminal charges against NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo who ignored Garner’s ELEVEN cries of “I can’t breathe” while he choked him for selling loose cigarettes. Pantaleo’s legal team recently argued that it was Garner’s obesity and not the chokehold that killed him.
In a sadly ironic move, the decision not to pursue charges comes one day before the five-year anniversary of Garner’s July 17, 2014 death.
Eric Garner’s daughter has since spoken out on the decision and she wants much more than an apology from the DOJ.
His mother Gwen Carr also added that the Justice Department “has failed us.”
Failed indeed, Ms. Carr.
We’re thinking of Eric Garner’s family and hope that ONE day they’ll get actual justice, not just a settlement, for his death.
