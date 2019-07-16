Once Upon A Time In Florida: Two Women Tell The Manager At Burger King To “Go Back To Mexico” For Speaking Spanish

Florida Women Under Fire For Telling Burger King Employee To “Go Back To Mexico”

The people of Florida keep on Flordia’ing…and it’s not pretty. The general manager of one Burger King restaurant in Florida was told by one of his customers to “go back to Mexico” if he wanted to keep speaking Spanish.

The exchange was captured in a video that was later posted onto social media, which shows Ricardo Castillo–who is Puerto Rican, not Mexican–being berated by two women as they eat in the restaurant in Eustis, a city 40 miles north of Orlando.

“You’re in America, you should speak American English,” one of the woman can be heard saying. “Yeah, yeah, go back to Mexico if you want to keep speaking Spanish, go back to your Mexican country, your state, your country.”

A customer named Neyzha Borrero recorded the heated exchange on July 6 and ended up posting it on Facebook. She told CNN the women complained to the manager because he spoke Spanish in front of them.