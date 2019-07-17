Jermaine Dupri Discusses How Kris Kross Had Him Jump Jumpin’ To Join Forces

Jermaine Dupri Talks Kriss Kross During ‘Power, Influence and Hip-Hop: The Remarkable Rise of So So Def’ Special

Jermaine Dupri pushed more than a few buttons last week with his comments about “stripper rappers” but regardless of how much ire he ignited the man has been an architect when it comes to the culture.

The prolific career of hip hop mogul Jermaine Dupri and his indelible influence on music over the last 26 years is explored in ‘Power, Influence and Hip-Hop: The Remarkable Rise of So So Def’ debuting Thursday, July 18 at 10:00pm ET/9:00pm CT on WE tv. The documentary special features never-before-seen archival footage and original interviews with Dupri’s contemporaries including Mariah Carey, Usher, Snoop Dogg, Will.I.Am, Da Brat, Bow Wow and Nelly.

Watch the clip below where Jermaine Dupri speaks about how he discovered Kris Kross at the mall and helped them build their style.

Throughout this one-hour documentary WE tv uncovers the unique stories that make up the history of So So Def, one of the very few black owned labels from its humble beginnings to multi-platinum success and stardom. Jermaine Dupri’s ability to shape Atlanta’s popular music culture becomes apparent in this riveting journey that has turned him into one of the biggest music moguls of our time. Dupri’s mission has always been to create a universal platform through music not only in urban communities but around the world. Today, he’s achieved just that. The special is a production of WE tv in association with Entertainment One (eOne), who also produce “Growing Up Hip Hop” and “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” for the network.

