So So Tone Deaf: Jermaine Dupri’s Comments On “Stripper” Rappers Is Getting Him DRAGGED To Hell

Jermaine Dupri is one of the most successful and brilliant rap businessmen of all time, not to mention his track record of great production and ability to churn out hits. That didn’t stop him from having some really jacked up thoughts about female rappers. “For me, it’s like strippers rapping,” he said on PEOPLE Now.

This, uh, did not go over well. Cardi B had an eloquent response:

“Okay guys I have seen a lot of people saying nowadays female rappers only talk about their p— and now that Jermaine Dupri brought it up I’m going to say something.” “First of all, I rap about my p— because she’s my best friend and second of all it’s because it seems like that’s what people want to hear,” said Bardi. “When I did ‘Be Careful‘ people was talking mad s— in the beginning like ‘What the f— is this?’ ‘This is not what I was expecting,’” Cardi said of her song, which she raps about getting her heart broken. “It’s like if that’s what people ain’t trying to hear then I’m going to start rapping about my p— again,” she said. Cardi then explained that there are a lot of “female rappers who rap their asses off who don’t talk about their p— and y’all don’t support them. So don’t blame that on us when y’all not the ones who are supporting them.” Cardi then llisted rappers like Rapsody, Tierra Whack, Oranicuhh and Kamaiyah, who talk about non-vaginal subject matter. “I feel we need to put these girls in more magazines and blogs. Radio DJs play these girls,” Cardi said.

The rest of the internet did not have an eloquent response like Cardi. Jermaine should probably mention that a lot (no, all) male rappers also pretty much talk about sex all the time, too. And, guess what, there’s nothing wrong with it! There’s nothing wrong with anyone talking about sex because sex is part of life. It’s just that only the women who do it get chastised for it. Anyway, Twitter came for that a$$ with all the smoke. Take a look…