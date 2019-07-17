Guess Who’s Coming To Winchester? Flavor Flav, Laverne Cox And More Guest Stars Of “Dear White People Vol. 3” Revealed [VIDEO]

Flavor Flav Among Guest Stars Of New Season Of Netflix’s “Dear White People”

“Dear White People Vol. 3” will be streaming very soon and Netflix is set to roll out their “Three Days of DWP Magic,” the eventized debut of three key assets in celebration of the upcoming launch of Dear White People Vol. 3. First up is a guest casting announcement video, followed by the show’s key art and lastly the Vol. 3 trailer. Check out the guest casting announcement below:

Stay tuned for more updates on “Dear White People Vol.3” later this week as the show reveals their new key art and trailer on Thursday and Friday respectively!