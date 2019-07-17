Storm Rising: David Oyelowo And Storm Reid Star In ‘Don’t Let Go’ [VIDEO]

Storm Reid Stars In New Blumhouse Thriller

Storm Reid launched a stellar career in ‘A Wrinkle In Time’ and she hasn’t looked back since. She’s currently part of the stellar ensemble casts of “Euphoria” and “When They See Us” and has an upcoming starring role alongside David Oyelowo in ‘Don’t Let Go’ which premiered earlier this year at Sundance.

In Don’t Let Go, detective Jack Radcliff (Oyelowo) gets a shocking phone call from his recently-murdered niece Ashley (Reid). Working together across time, they race to solve her murder before it can happen.

Check out the trailer below:

This movie looks sooooo good. It lands in theaters August 30th.

Distributor: Blumhouse Tilt, Universal’s OTL Releasing and Briarcliff Entertainment

Starring: David Oyelowo, Storm Reid, Mykelti Williamson, Brian Tyree Henry, Shinelle Azoroh, Byron Mann, April Grace and Alfred Molina

Directed and Written By: Jacob Estes

Screenplay By: Jacob Estes

Story By: Jacob Estes and Drew Daywalt

Producers:Jason Blum, Bobby Cohen and David Oyelowo

Follow @DontLetGoMovie on Facebook and Twitter