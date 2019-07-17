MegaThirst: Nicki Minaj InstaDrools Over Megan Thee Stallion’s Bawwwdy Buffet, Stirs Up Stan Hysteria

Nicki Minaj x Megan Thee Stallion MY BRAND 😍 pic.twitter.com/IUmhZ8yedC — NASIR.🦍 (@NasirLeigh) July 15, 2019

Nicki Thirsts Over Hot Girl Meg & Stirs Up Hysteria

It all happened so fast but, apparently, Hot Girl Mag and Nicki are friend adjacent and headed toward a possible collab based on Nicki’s MegaThirsty Instagram comment on her bangin’ bikini bawwwdy that blew up Instagram and sent the Barbz/Hotties into a starry-eyed TIZZY.

@theestallion @NICKIMINAJ This makes me so happy 😭 Megan showing love to Nicki on her recent post pic.twitter.com/wx9fmWT3xz — Lee Jay Medina (@LeeJayDaGod) July 16, 2019

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Nicki thirsting over Meg on the flip.