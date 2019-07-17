The Big Day: Chance The Rapper Reveals The Cover, Title & Release Date Of His Debut Album [Video]

Chance The Rapper Makes A Huge Announcement About His Album

Chance The Rapper has been teasing his debut album for the past few months now, and FINALLY, he gave us some serious info about the release like the album’s title, release date, and even showed us a picture of the cover.

The Chicago native stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to break the big news, later posting a picture of his album cover onto Twitter and confirming the name of his project is The Big Day.

Check out the interview down below to see Chance reveal some exciting info about his debut album: