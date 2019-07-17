SMFH: Sex Offender Arrested For Murder Of African-American History Museum Founder Sadie Roberts-Joseph

Man Arrested For Murder Of Sadie Roberts-Joseph

We were shocked to report that African-American History Museum founder Sadie Roberts-Joseph had been found dead in her car a few days ago. Today, we’re even more shocked at the development we have to report today.

According to FoxNews, a 38-year-old sex-offender named Ronn Jermaine Bell has been arrested for Roberts-Joseph’s murder. Bell was a tenant of hers and police believe he murdered her over $1,200 in owed rent but they are still investigating.

“There’s no information which leads us to believe that this is a hate crime,” Paul told reporters on Tuesday. “There’s no information which leads us to believe that this incident was motivated by Ms. Sadie’s activism or her community efforts.”

Bell was previously convicted of “alleged aggravated rape in 2004 of a young girl who was around 8 years old at the time.”

Yeah.

Says Roberts-Joseph’s daughter Angela: