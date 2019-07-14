So Sad: African American Museum Founder Discovered Dead In The Trunk Of A Car
According to WAFB, the founder of the Baton Rouge African American Museum was discovered dead in the trunk of a car on Friday afternoon.
Sadie Roberts-Joseph ,75, opened her museum in 2001 and was a beloved figure throughout the city of Baton Rouge.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said in a statement:
“Ms. Sadie was a tireless advocate of peace..Ms. Sadie is a treasure to our community, she will be missed by BRPD and her loss will be felt in the community she served…Our detectives are working diligently to bring the person or persons responsible for this heinous act to justice.”
Roberts-Joseph’s death was a huge loss for the city, she was an advocate for positive change that will be missed in her community.
“She was what was right about Baton Rouge and the magnitude of her loss to our whole community is a testament to that,” they said in a statement. “While her death is a tragedy, it would be an even greater injustice to let her death overshadow her tremendous life that left behind a legacy of activism and black pride that endeared her to the Baton Rouge community.”
