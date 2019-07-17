Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Young Thug, & Mason Ramsey Raid Area 51 In New “Old Town Road” Remix [Video]

Lil Nas X & His Friends Raid Area 51 In The New Remix To “Old Town Road”

Lil Nas X is on the road to breaking records with his number one song, “Old Town Road,” and before the track even had the chance to slip down to number 2, he enlisted some help from his friends for a remix.

Billy Ray Cyrus, Young Thug, and Mason Ramsey all joined Lil Nas X for a remix of his hit song, also dropping an animated video for the song just a couple days after.

The visual pokes fun at the viral Storm Area 51 Facebook event, which sparked a ton of memes about what might be found there if people were to actually end up going. Animated by SomehoodLum, the video shows the whole squad making the trek to Area 51, discovering everything from an infinity gauntlet to Keanu Reaves.

Check out the music video down below: