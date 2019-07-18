“Growing Up Hip-Hop: ATL” Exclusive: Brat Talks Bankruptcy And $6Milli Judgement Against Her [VIDEO]

Da Brat

Source: Faye Sadou/ AdMedia/ SplashNews / Splash News

Da Brat Talks Financial Issues With T-Boz

It’s Thursday and a brand new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop: ATL” airs tonight! We’ve got an exclusive clip for you NOW. Check it out below:

Here’s what else you can expect from the episode:
JD throws a star-studded skate party including Usher and T-Boz. Snoop dishes out tough love on Bow, while Brat blows up on LisaRaye when bankruptcy pushes her to a breaking point. Waka warns Deb that Brandon needs to steer clear of the family or… else.

GROWING UP HIP HOP ATLANTA – “SO SO TRIGGERED” – Airs Thursday, July 18th at 9/8C on WE tv

