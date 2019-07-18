MAGAs Ain’t Isht: Donald Trump’s Racist Basket Of Deplorables Chant “Send Her Back” Toward Ilhan Omar

Donald Trump’s Crowd Chants “Send Her Back” Toward Ilhan Omar

Amerikkka be hatin’. Hatin’ Black folks, hatin’ women, hatin’ poor people, hatin’ immigrants.

Amerikkka’s hate was on ten last night in Greenville, North Carolina when d!ckhead-in-chief Donald Trump took the stage to address his frothing fleet of f**ka$$ followers.

When ol’ boy started to slander #TheSquad, specifically congresswoman Ilhan Omar, the crowd began a racist chant of “send her back!”

Please vote so that we don’t have to endure another four years of this.