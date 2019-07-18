In White Folks News: Kevin Spacey’s Sexual Assault Case Dismissed After Accuser Refused To Testify

Kevin Spacey’s Sexual Assault Case Has Been Dismissed

The sexual assault charges Kevin Spacey was facing have reportedly been dismissed.

According to reports from TMZ, a Massachusetts judge recently tossed out the disgraced actor’s case “due to the unavailability of the complaining witness.” Spacey was facing criminal charges of indecent assault and battery in connection to a July 2016 incident, in which he allegedly groped a then-18-year-old boy.

This latest development in the case doesn’t come as a complete surprise. Many suspected that the charges against the 59-year-old would be dropped after the accuser refused to testify at a pre-trial hearing earlier this month. The alleged victim decided to invoke his Fifth Amendment right, not answering any questions about his missing cellphone that allegedly contained text messages proving Spacey’s innocence. The accuser dropped his civil suit against the actor about two weeks ago.

When the alleged assault took place, Spacey was accused of buying the teen alcoholic drinks before sticking his hands down the his pants and grabbing his genitals. The former House of Cards star denied the allegations, which were first made public in 2017, and pleaded not guilty to the charges back in January.

Even though this case is being thrown out, Kevin Spacey remains under investigation for other alleged sexual assaults that are said to have taken place in both Los Angeles and England.