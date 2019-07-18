Kamala Harris Talks Calling Out Joe Biden, Medicare For All & Trump’s Coward Behavior On ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ [Video]

Kamala Harris Talks Joe Biden, Trump & Medicare For All On Jimmy Kimmel

Kamala Harris has already shown she’s not afraid to come after Democrat heavyweights and she’s certainly not scurred of Trump’s burnt tangerine a$$.

The Democrat presidential candidate went on Jimmy Kimmel Live and discussed her infamous clap-back to Joe Biden during the debates, her thoughts about medicare for all, and how she believes Trump is a coward (in Water Is Wet news). Check out what she had to say below and let us know if you’re on the ‘Mala train or if you’re still weighing your options.