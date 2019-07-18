RHOA Marlo Hampton Hosts HER Hair Collection Soft Launch & Kenya Moore Pettily Pulls Up

Marlo Hampton Hosts HER Hair Collection Soft Launch, Kenya Moore Attends

Marlo Hampton hosted a soft launch in ATL this week for her HER (“Haute Elegant Rebel”) Hair Collection and sparks flew. RHOA cameras were rolling as Marlo introduced her wig line to RHOA vets Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss and yes, even NeNe Leakes.

Things got especially interesting however when Marlo’s nemesis Kenya Moore showed up. If you can remember Kenya and Marlo had a HUGE falling out and Marlo made disparaging comments about Kenya’s lack of relationship with her mother.

With that in mind, jaws definitely dropped when Kenya popped up to steal Marlo’s thunder and promote her Moore Hair Care line.

@TheRealHousewivesOfAtlanta Instagram page caught footage of Kenya and Marlo facing off.

“Grow your edges back,” said Kenya to party guests.

“Now tell me, does it help with the greys?” replied Marlo while taking the microphone from her.

Messy, messy, messy.

What do YOU think about Kenya and Marlo facing off for RHOA season 12???

