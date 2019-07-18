Must-See: Harvey Weinstein Accusers Tell Their Story In Trailer For ‘Untouchable’ Doc

Hulu Releases The Trailer For The Harvey Weinstein Documentary Untouchable

Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein saw his dynasty fall within a matter of months thanks to over 80 women accusing him of sexual assault or violence.

Now, with multiple criminal charges against him, some of these women are speaking out in the Hulu documentary Untouchable. The doc will show Weinstein’s rise to power and how he was able to intimidate and maintain secrecy against alleged victims. Peep the trailer below, then you can catch the doc in full when it drops on September 2.