WHOM Or WHAT Is A Kylie??? Jordyn Woods Extends Her Winning Streak With A Feature In Rick Ross’s “Big Tyme” Video
- By Bossip Staff
Jordyn Woods Stars In New Rick Ross Video
Ah yes, another W for bounce back Goddess Jordyn Woods who snagged a look in Rick Ross’s extravagant new “Big Tyme” video that extended her untouchable streak, brought classic video vixen energy back and sparked yet another well-deserved celebration across the internet.
Peep the pics and reactions to Jordyn Woods’s latest WIN on the flip.
Haaaaaaaaaater.
