Bring The Funny: Kenan Thompson Talks Whether Or Not He’ll Make A Cameo In The New ‘All That’ Reboot [Video]

Kenan Thompson Stops By The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Longtime Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night to talk about his new show with Chrissy Teigen, Amanda Seales, and Jeff Foxworthy, Bring The Funny.

While he’s in the building, the comedian chats about what he thinks of THAT R. Kelly SNL sketch, reviving All That for a new Nickelodeon generation, and how he approaches judging amateur comedians on Bring the Funny. Check out the conversation down below to see everything Kenan has to say: