Ebro In The Morning: Hot 97 Host Presses Mayor Bill De Blasio Over Eric Garner’s Death And Lack Of Accountability [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Ebro In The Morning Grills Mayor de Blasio Over Eric Garner Case
You got a lot of ‘splainin’ to do, de Blasio.
The bacon boy who killed Eric Garner is still gainfully employed by the NYPD despite the fact that he used a chokehold that is supposed to be outlawed and killed a man.
Hot 97’s Ebro and a whole lot of other people want some answers.
Yeah aight.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.