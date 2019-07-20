SMH: Police Officer Admits to Using Grieving Family’s Cable To Purchase Porn

Police Officer Admits to Using Grieving Family’s Cable Account to Purchase Porn

According to CNN, a London police officer serving with London’s Metropolitan Police Service admitted to buying porn at the home of a grieving family.

The family, who had been coping with the death of their child, was waiting on the undertaker to arrive when Avi Maharaj bought access to porn channels.

Maharaj admitted to purchasing the movies, spending £25.96 (roughly $32). He was investigated after the grieving family filed a complaint with the Metropolitan Police Service. He was the only person at the property at the time of the purchases, and to cover his actions he falsified his attendance log.

“PC Maharaj’s behaviour was shocking and even more so given he was guarding the property in the absence of the homeowner…Not only were his actions deceitful but he caused considerable distress for the family involved who were dealing with the sudden death of a family member,” said the Independent Police Complaints Commission’s regional director Sal Naseem in a statement.

Haharaj will be sentenced for fraud in August and will also face charges of gross misconduct.