Not Our President: Aubrey O’Day Reportedly Wants Barack Obama To Be Her Sperm Donor

Aubrey O’Day Wants Barack Obama To Be Her Sperm Donor

According to PageSix, Aubrey O’Day is ready to become a mom — and she has the perfect baby daddy in mind.

The Danity Kane singer discussed who she wanted to father her seed:

“I would like to do a show about inseminating me with some brilliant man’s sperm so I can have a child. Dream donor, Barack Obama. Because he’s brilliant, classy, kind, compassionate, witty, gorgeous. Everything that a great woman deserves, and that’s why he’s got a great woman.”

Former President Obama has been married to OUR first lady Michelle Obama since 1992 and they share two daughters.

O’Day hasn’t really dated Barack-caliber men in the past. She’s been linked to the likes of Pauly D and Donal Trump, Jr. So a former President seems out of her league. But we guess you can’t knock a girl for trying?