Preciousness: Steph Curry And His Daughters Have A Wholesome “Hamilton” Sing-A-Long [Video]

The Curry Family Has An Adorable “Hamilton” Car Sing-A-Long

Steph Curry and his daughters–much like the rest of us–all like to sing along to their favorite tracks during family car rides. Their soundtrack of choice is Hamilton, and now, they decided to film their beloved family activity for the first time.

This video is the first of an upcoming three-part series, in which Curry’s daughters Riley and Ryan hit the road with their pops. Their song of choice is “You’ll Be Back” from Hamilton, which they belt out while on the way to grab some vanilla ice cream cones. Sounds like a pretty perfect day with dad.

Check out the adorably wholesome video down below: