Oopity OOP! Steph Curry Dunks On Dusty Crusty Brokies Clowning Ayesha’s Unseasoned Milly Rock

Steph Curry responds to the (very odd) social media critiques of Ayesha Curry dancing at her restaurant opening: pic.twitter.com/n59pW3UTBg — Brady Klopfer (@BradyKlopferNBA) July 17, 2019

Steph Curry Vs. Everybody

Slander-magnet Ayesha Curry was back at it AGAIN with the roastable shenanigans. This time, hitting a very un-sturdy and unseasoned Milly Rock that Twitter immediately clowned until protective super hubby Steph entered the chat and shut it all down with a hilariously OOP-worthy clap back that blew up Twitter.

here’s steph milly rocking……that’s it…….that’s the tweet pic.twitter.com/JLrMv0LXaJ — cozyfamsteph (@cozyfamsteph) July 17, 2019

Peep the hilarious hysteria over Steph defending Ayesha’s unseasoned Milly Rock on the flip.