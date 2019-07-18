Oopity OOP! Steph Curry Dunks On Dusty Crusty Brokies Clowning Ayesha’s Unseasoned Milly Rock
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15
❯
❮
Steph Curry Vs. Everybody
Slander-magnet Ayesha Curry was back at it AGAIN with the roastable shenanigans. This time, hitting a very un-sturdy and unseasoned Milly Rock that Twitter immediately clowned until protective super hubby Steph entered the chat and shut it all down with a hilariously OOP-worthy clap back that blew up Twitter.
Peep the hilarious hysteria over Steph defending Ayesha’s unseasoned Milly Rock on the flip.
If you missed it…
Steph gets spicy!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.