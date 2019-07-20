D.L. Hughley Asks Why Donald Trump Never Tells White Opponents From Other Countries To “Go Back” [Video]

D.L. Hughley Has Very Poignant Question For Racist Donald Trump

The dumpster fire that Donald Trump set in the White House this week is still burning and people are still coming to the defense of #TheSquad, Ayanna Pressley, AOC, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.

D.L. Hughley spoke about 53% of white women’s president and his racist rants on the latest episode of the TV One show The D.L. Hughley Show.

#Trump hated #JohnMcCain but never once did he tell him to go back where he came from, and he was born in Panama! #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) July 20, 2019

