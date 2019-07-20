D.L. Hughley Asks Why Donald Trump Never Tells White Opponents From Other Countries To “Go Back” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
D.L. Hughley Has Very Poignant Question For Racist Donald Trump
The dumpster fire that Donald Trump set in the White House this week is still burning and people are still coming to the defense of #TheSquad, Ayanna Pressley, AOC, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.
D.L. Hughley spoke about 53% of white women’s president and his racist rants on the latest episode of the TV One show The D.L. Hughley Show.
Press play below to see what he had to say.
Can’t argue with the logic.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.