NeNe Leakes Is The Mother Of Reality T.V. Catchphrases

Linnethia Monique Johnson AKA NeNe Leakes is an obvious Reality TV Hall-Of-Famer. She could go down in Reality TV history for simply having the craziest glow up, but she’s contributed SO MUCH MORE than your average housewife.

“Close your legs to married men!”

Never timid — In 2008 NeNe made her Real Housewives Of Atlanta debut. No one had seen someone so assertive, so unabashed in front of cameras quite like we saw NeNe. During her debut season, she waged war with her real-life friend on television, and she didn’t wince.

Season 1, Linnethia expressed her dismay in Kim Zolciak for seeing a taken man, “Big Poppa”. NeNe erupted during the reunion that first season, “Close your legs to married men!” Millions watched her crush Kim Zolciak’s spirit. Simultaneously, a reality star was born.

With 9 seasons of #RHOA under her belt, NeNe has been candid while sharing her personal relationships. While working as a stripper named ‘Silk’, she met Gregg Leakes in 1996. She married, then divorced, then remarried Gregg in front of millions of viewers. Together, The Leakes’ have two sons, Brentt and Bryson. She’s also welcomed her first grandchild on TV, and another ‘first’ the ‘Glam-mother’ was pioneered.

NeNe’s quotable shade is as dynamic as her relationships are. She’s coined many catchphrases like, “I’m a very rich b*tch”, “so nasty and so rude”, and “Bye, Wig!” We could even argue she has the most iconic phrases in Reality TV history. Most recently an old clip of her shading Kenya Moore’s neighborhood as “the ghetto” has gone viral.

Outside of Bravo, NeNe has had legit acting roles on scripted TV, toured the world as a stand-up comedian, and written her own 2011 memoir, Never Make the Same Mistake Twice: Lessons on Love and Life Learned the Hard Way. While taking a sabbatical from the Housewives franchise In 2011, Leakes was a contestant on Celebrity Apprentice, season 11. She’s also made appearances in The New Normal, Glee and Uncle Drew.

Nene’s life recently turned upside down as Gregg faced a cancer diagnosis, shifting her focus from touring as a stand-up to the health of her husband. With all that life has thrown at Linnethia, she’s remained incredibly resilient.

Kudos To You NeNe. Your Hall Of Fame crown is WELL deserved.

