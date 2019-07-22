Yes, Please: Extended ‘Watchmen’ Trailer Has Regina King Handing Out Masked A$$ Whoopings [Video]

Watch The New Comic-Con Watchmen Trailer

Regina King is not done with us.

After a teaser trailer dropped for the HBO series Watchmen back in May, the series has now released a full-length trailer at Comic-Con that’s full of action.

In the clip, Regina King plays a cop turned vigilante…..or a vigilante turned cop….or a cop with vigilante tendencies.

We have ALL the question! Either way, she’s kicking down doors and delivering personal beat downs.

Check out the trailer below and make sure you check out Watchmen when it hits HBO in October.