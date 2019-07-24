‘Get On The Bus!’ Stevie J’s Gone From Bad Boy To ‘Good Guy’ Right Before Our Eyes

It takes a hell of a series of career milestones to overshadow being a heavyweight producer for Biggie freakin’ Smalls and hits like “Mo Money Mo Problems” and “Notorious Thugs.” That’s exactly what has happened to Stevie J. His illustrious reality career has become such a supernova that half of the people who know him in 2019 have forgotten or never even knew that he was a producer. How did that happen?

“His most unforgettable was trying to parlay his triangle with Mimi and Joseline into a bigamist relationship where he presented them each with rings. He was really trying to have a lifelong hot boy summer.”

Well, “Love & Hip-Hop” happened. Stevie J has been one of the central figures in one of reality TV’s biggest hits. He debuted in 2012 and was almost immediately the fulcrum of a toxic love triangle between baby momma Mimi and eventual baby momma Joseline that sparked unforgettable moments, catchphrases and confrontations that have lived in reality TV infamy.

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly one moment that defines Stevie J’s reality TV career; the drama has been so plentiful. There was the time he made it known to Mimi on national TV that he was moving on with Joseline (and the alleged ensuing threesome situation that was revealed on our very own podcast). There was his fight with Scrappy. There was the time he and Joseline looked ready to fight the entire cast and crowd at the reunion. But maybe his most unforgettable was trying to parlay his triangle with Mimi and Joseline into a bigamist relationship where he presented them each with rings. He was really trying to have a lifelong hot boy summer.

Stevie J has turned his popularity into Stevie J & Joseline: Go Hollywood and Leave It To Stevie while also being the talk of Love & Hip-Hop; especially now that he has maneuvered his real-life marriage to Faith Evans into even more storylines and drama.

Stevie J is simply one of the most recognized reality stars who has a career bigger than his massively successful music career. Even though he seems settled down with Faith, we just know his next big reality moment is right around the corner.

