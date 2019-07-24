Porsha Williams Sets The Precedent For Pot-Stirrers Everywhere, Earning Her A Spot In The Reality TV Hall Of Fame

Porsha Williams has had her spot in the Reality TV Hall Of Fame secured ever since she burst onto the scene during the fifth season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta back in 2012.

“Who Said That?”

She’s taken us right along with her through the ups and downs of her turbulent love life, the emotional pregnancy she always hoped for, and her public feuds with friends and foes like Kenya Moore and NeNe Leakes. Affectionately known as one half of the dastardly duo “Frick and Frack” with RHOA castmate Phaedra Parks, Porsha is known for stirring the pot by any means necessary–which makes the experience for us as viewers that much better.

As if Williams wasn’t already iconic enough, the reality star secured her spot in the hall of fame by doing what all-stars of her caliber do best: creating a meme that’s both unforgettable and insanely useful.

During one of the most outrageous face-offs in Real Housewives history, Kandi Burruss revealed that she engaged in a late-night dance-floor make-out session with Porsha. Once Marlo Hampton inquired about these salacious rumors on a group glamping trip—-including Porsha’s claims that Kandi and her husband intended to drug her–a series of some of the most versatile GIFs ever were born.

Porsha’s perplexity as she asks, “Who Said That?” (which is made even more priceless by the fact that she knows exactly who said that) continues to be the perfect reaction for instigators around the world. And it’s moments like those that make her stamp on reality TV and pop culture more permanent than ever.

In the present day, Williams has her plate full with her sweet baby Pilar Jhena, her recent split from fiancé Dennis McKinley, her hosting gig on Dish Nation, and of course, The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Welcome to the Hall of Fame, Porsha. Two snaps for you, girl!

