To The Left…: A Reminder That Lela Rochon Is One Of The Baddest Baddies Of All Time

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 13

Lela Rochon is in the news for all the wrong reasons. Over the past 24 hours, it’s been all about the fact that everyone has seen pics of her husband, Antoine Fuqua, and Nicole Murphy kissing in Italy. The talk of being done wrong and having to see that in public has to be traumatic.

That’s why we here at Bossip want to give Lela her roses now and remind y’all that she is an ultimate, timeless baddie in the annals of black history. Now side-chickery or dirty dogging will take that from her.

View this post on Instagram

#lelarochon #90s

A post shared by Essential Throwback ✪ (@essentialthrowback) on

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    Lela Rochon

    A post shared by The 90s Tho (@the90stho) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Lela Rochon #lelarochon

    A post shared by My Best Actresses (@favoriteactress35) on

    View this post on Instagram

    #lelarochon #blackbeautifulclassy #filmstars

    A post shared by glamourdays_champagnenites (@glamourdays_champagnenites) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910111213
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.