Angel Brinks Hits A Breaking Point In This EXCLUSIVE Clip From Her Upcoming WEtv Special “Angel Brinks: The Real Bling!” [VIDEO]

We’re just days away from the world premiere of “Angel Brinks: The Real Bling” and we’ve got a very special exclusive clip just for you guys! n the clip, Angel gets upset that her staff is dropping the ball and customers are unhappy. Check it out below!

That was so touching, riiiight?!

Here’s more info on Angel’s special:

It’s Say Yes to the Hip Hop Dress on WE tv’s “Angel Brinks: The Real Bling,” as Brinks rushes to fulfill insanely demanding design requests for clients, including some of the most iconic celebrities, such as Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Lil Kim, Missy Elliot, K.Michelle and more. Whether it’s sparkly leggings, blinged-out dresses and bodysuits, or over-the-top accessories,Brinks’ super-sexy, form-fitting designs are unique pieces that take time to create. Premiering Thursday, July 25th at 10pm ET/PT on WEtv, viewers get an inside look at how Angel juggles being a mom, owning a business, and being the mastermind behind the creative process of her eclectic and intricate designs.

Will you be watching?