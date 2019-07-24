Evelyn Lozada Will Go Down In Reality TV History As The ONLY Motherf*ckin Factor

Let’s get one thing clear. We can’t discuss a Reality TV Hall of Fame and not mention the one and only Evelyn Lozada. Compared to the super spicy Puerto Rican from the Bronx, a lot of your fave reality stars are (say it with us) NON-MOTHERF*CKING FACTORS!

We were introduced to Evelyn during the very first season of Basketball Wives back in 2010… yeah, we can’t believe it’s been nine years either. A single mom of one and ex to professional baller Antoine Walker — who would go on to (unfortunately) marry NFL star Chad Ochocinco and later have a son with MLB star Carl Crawford — Evelyn is no stranger to being an athlete’s wife or wifey. But like her costars, she isn’t defined by who she dated. When we think Evelyn Lozada, we think: mama bear who’ll absolutely attack if you come for her cubs, hustler from the BX who’ll call you out in a heartbeat and legit hop over anything to wring your neck, and baddie with the BAWDY and the viral catchphrases.

We’ll never forget the moment Evelyn told costar Tami Roman she’d slept with her ex-husband… twice… then informed an angry Tami that she was a “non-motherf*cking factor, b*tch!”… then went on to sell “non-factor” shirts. The PETTY is unmatched. The petty is PALPABLE. So, it’s absolutely no surprise that she was given two spinoff shows (Ev & Ocho was pulled by VH1 after Ocho’s highly publicized arrest and we can’t forget about Livin’ Lozada, Evelyn’s family show on OWN Network with daughter Shaniece Hairston). Evelyn also made it to the eighth season of Basketball Wives, which is currently airing.

Listen, even Bad Gyal RiRi is entertained. The superstar commented heart emojis on one of Evelyn’s photos recently, adding “Yo fine ass irritating.” Ha!

Today, the mom of two has turned her small screen antics into a sustainable coin. She’s an influencer, published author, and business owner with her own jewelry and CBD-infused skincare lines. Evelyn’s shenanigans are going down in our Reality TV Hall of Fame and luckily for fans, she isn’t done just yet. Tune into Basketball Wives on VH1 every Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST.

