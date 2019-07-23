The Breakfast Club: Blueface Speaks On Claims He’s The Best Lyricist, His Double Girlfriend Drama, And More [Video]

Blueface Gets Real About His Current Online Drama & Legal Trouble

Los Angeles native Blueface is the latest to stop by The Breakfast Club for an interview.

He’s made some pretty hefty claims that he’s the best lyricist in the game, which he went on the show to clarify. While he was in the hot seat, the “Thotiana” rapper also discussed his recent family drama, which involved some disagreements between his mother and sister, and his two girlfriends. He also revealed that he’s still in a relationship with the mother of his child, but has since broken up with the second girlfriend–so that’s gotta take a lot of drama of his plate.

Peep the interview down below to hear what Blueface has to say about all of that and more: