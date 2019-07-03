Yeah, Aight: Blueface Posts Surveillance Video “Explaining” Why He Kicked His Mother And Sister Out His Crib
Just because you have a hit record doesn’t make you immune to real life drama.
Blueface has been under fire the last few days after news broke that he kicked both his mother and sister out of his house. Fans perceived the banishment as a cruel form of punishment and piss poor way to treat the women in his life.
Last night, the cringy Crip took to Instagram to post a video that he believes should clear his good name.
Mr. Face seems aloof to the fact that most of the complaints have nothing to do with telling the women to leave, it’s the fact that he got PHYSICAL with them! He damn near kicked his sister DOWN THE STAIRS.
Blu’s still trying to explain on social media.
“Sense [sic] they wanna go viral so bad this the real story my mom got tired of my broke ass sister free loading at her house so she brought her to mine an I wasn’t going for it I already got her an apartment guess that wasn’t enough she want my car she want me to buy her a car off the lot an some more stuff.”
According to TMZ, many also believed that Blueface was choosing his live-in girlfriend over his family.
Whew, chile, the nouveau riche ghetto. Flip the page to see what his momma had to say about all this…
These are my children and I brought them into this world and I’ll take them out! You will respect me rich or poor! I sacrificed my life for them to be who they are and they better not ever forget it! My son has never disrespected me or any adults as long as he has been on this earth. There’s not a teacher, coach, principle, family member or anyone else who will testify that he has ever! The person I exposed was Mr. BlueFace that was not my son and I made sure he knew it. Whoever is creating this person was put on notice that I’ll put the whole situation on blast to protect my son. My children know that I would die for them without blinking and I needed whomever is testing him or me to know it. I deeply regret pushing BlueFace to anger but I refuse to allow him to destroy my son Johnathan! This was not about money or me trying to control his house because if I see the devil coming in you can best believe I’m going to be right behind her. To all those who have prayed for us collectively, I felt your prayers and it did give me strength and courage. Please continue to pray for my baby because at the end of the day that’s who he is and will always be🙏
This is whole a$$ mess. Why are these people on social media with the clownery? SMFH.
