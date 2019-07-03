Yeah, Aight: Blueface Posts Surveillance Video “Explaining” Why He Kicked His Mother And Sister Out His Crib

Blueface Releases Footage Of Him Kicking Mom And Sister Out Of House

Just because you have a hit record doesn’t make you immune to real life drama.

Blueface has been under fire the last few days after news broke that he kicked both his mother and sister out of his house. Fans perceived the banishment as a cruel form of punishment and piss poor way to treat the women in his life.

Last night, the cringy Crip took to Instagram to post a video that he believes should clear his good name.

Mr. Face seems aloof to the fact that most of the complaints have nothing to do with telling the women to leave, it’s the fact that he got PHYSICAL with them! He damn near kicked his sister DOWN THE STAIRS.

Blu’s still trying to explain on social media.

“Sense [sic] they wanna go viral so bad this the real story my mom got tired of my broke ass sister free loading at her house so she brought her to mine an I wasn’t going for it I already got her an apartment guess that wasn’t enough she want my car she want me to buy her a car off the lot an some more stuff.”

According to TMZ, many also believed that Blueface was choosing his live-in girlfriend over his family.

Whew, chile, the nouveau riche ghetto. Flip the page to see what his momma had to say about all this…