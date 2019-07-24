Big Business: Jay-Z And Meek Mill Announce Roc Nation-DreamChasers Joint Venture In Gayle King Interview

- By Bossip Staff
Jay-Z And Meek Mill Announce Joint Venture For DreamChasers Label

Meek Mill is taking his career to the next level and Jay-Z is going along for the ride.

This morning on CBS This Morning, Gayle King interviewed Jay and Meek to announce that Roc Nation will partner with DreamChasers to form a record label that will help cultivate a new class of hungry artists.

Check out what Robert and Shawn had to say about their venture below.

Meek has graduated. Call him big fish.

