Big Business: Jay-Z And Meek Mill Announce Roc Nation-DreamChasers Joint Venture In Gayle King Interview
- By Bossip Staff
Jay-Z And Meek Mill Announce Joint Venture For DreamChasers Label
Meek Mill is taking his career to the next level and Jay-Z is going along for the ride.
This morning on CBS This Morning, Gayle King interviewed Jay and Meek to announce that Roc Nation will partner with DreamChasers to form a record label that will help cultivate a new class of hungry artists.
Check out what Robert and Shawn had to say about their venture below.
Meek has graduated. Call him big fish.
