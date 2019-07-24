Big Business: Jay-Z And Meek Mill Announce Roc Nation-DreamChasers Joint Venture In Gayle King Interview

Jay-Z And Meek Mill Announce Joint Venture For DreamChasers Label

Meek Mill is taking his career to the next level and Jay-Z is going along for the ride.

This morning on CBS This Morning, Gayle King interviewed Jay and Meek to announce that Roc Nation will partner with DreamChasers to form a record label that will help cultivate a new class of hungry artists.

Check out what Robert and Shawn had to say about their venture below.

WATCH: Rapper @MeekMill & Jay-Z open up about why they think it's important to establish a legacy as entrepreneurs for the next generation of artists & their shared backgrounds. They teamed up to launch Mill's new record label #DreamChasers w/ @RocNation: https://t.co/EL2vzRlRjt pic.twitter.com/GDEDxmCEgA — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) July 24, 2019

Meek has graduated. Call him big fish.