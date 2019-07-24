112’s Deron & Q Accuse Band Mate Slim Of Scamming His Way Into Getting Trademark For Group’s Name (Exclusive)

112 Members Embroiled In Nasty Lawsuit Over Use Of The Group’s Name

112’s Q Parker and Deron Jones have accused lead singer Slim of fraudulently obtaining the trademark for their group’s name and failing to reveal how much money they made.

That’s according to new filings in a lawsuit between the 90s singing sensations, where Slim – aka Marvin Scandrick – accused Deron and Q of performing solo under the name “112” even though Slim’s company, M3 Productions owned the trademark.

Slim said Q and Deron illegally profited off the “112” name, and his lawsuit against his former bandmates accused both Deron and Q of trademark infringement, false advertising, deceptive trade practices and more. Slim said the men were using the name “112” to make music, book appearances and perform when Slim owned the rights through the Federal Trademark Office, according to the complaint, which was obtained by BOSSIP.

But Deron and Q – who filed for bankruptcy earlier this year – said Slim has no legal right to own the “112” moniker, and the other members have just as much right to the group’s name as he does.

The men claimed that Slim only got the trademark from “material misrepresentations and (it was) fraudulently obtained,” according to the singers’ answer. The singers said Slim created the company “M3 Productions” – which now owns the 112 trademark – as a “sham entity” in order to stop Q and Deron from getting a full accounting of 112’s income and for Slim’s manager not to have to hand over 112’s profits to the rest of the group.

Q and Deron want the case thrown out, a full accounting of 112’s income and their own day in court.

A judge has yet to rule on the matter.