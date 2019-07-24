The U.KKK: New British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Has Said The Most Racist Of Racistest Things Imaginable

New British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Has A History Of Vile Racist Language

*Sigh*

The racist right is unfortunately on the rise…globally.

According to CNN, Boris Johnson has just been named the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after a leadership contest and considering his history, he could be just as horrible as He Who Shall Not Be Named Occupying The White House. A lot of U.K.ers are completely and utterly not here for Johnson, to the point where a #NotMyPM hashtag has popped off.

Today the UK has sent a message to the world that you can be sacked for lying (twice), be derided as unfit for office by your ex-boss, have used racist language multiple times, but as long as you went to Eton and Oxford, 0.3% of the population can make you our PM #NotMyPM — Linda Green (@LindaGreenisms) July 23, 2019

A lot of Johnson’s racist reputation started building when he was a member of British Parliament in 2002. A lot of his comments where made towards Africa.

Granted, he tried to apologize during his mayoral campaign in 2008 (of course) when he said he “loathed and despised” racism and continued:

“I do feel very sad that people have been so offended by these words and I’m sorry that I’ve caused this offense.”

But when you peep some of the things he’s said, his apology will be shriveled to un-pigmented sawdust. Hit the flip for some of his racist and just plain grotesque words, all aimed at African countries or groups.