African Giant: Burna Boy Performs His Single “Anybody” On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ [Video]

Watch Burna Boy Perform “Anybody” Off His New Album, African Giant

Burna Boy brought the feeling of summer to the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studio on Tuesday night with his performance of “Anybody.”

The single comes off the Nigerian star’s upcoming album, African Giant. He gave us a rendition of the track while standing in a pile of sand, surrounded by palm trees. With the help of a live band, Burna Boy turned Hollywood into a tropical getaway–which is exactly where you wanna be when you hear this song.

Peep his performance on Kimmel down below: