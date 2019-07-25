Most Expensivest: 2 Chainz Rides Around In One Of The Craziest ATVs You’ll Ever See [Video]

2 Chainz Takes A Ride In the Most Expensivest ATV Ever

In the latest episode of GQ’s Most Expensivest, we join 2 Chainz as he takes a ride in one of the craziest ATVs you’ll ever see.

The SHERP is all-terrain vehicle for the ages, and it that can go through just about anything–including the water!. The second he lays his eyes on the SHERP for the first time, 2 Chainz exclaims, “I want one!” and we really can’t blame him. This thing is badazz.

Check out the Most Expensivest clip down below to see what happens when the rapper hops into the ATV for a once-in-a-lifetime ride.