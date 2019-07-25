Life After Lockup: Andrea Pitches Ex-Con Sweetie Lamar Her “Beyonce & Jay-Z Of Utah” Dream [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup Key Art

Source: Courtesy WeTV / Courtesy WeTV

Life After Lock Up Deleted Scene

Have you been keeping up with Love After Lock Up?

Andrea wants to move her ex-con lover away from the hood that got him into the situation he’s in. So, she’s doing whatever it takes to sell Lamar on the state’s “popping” hip hop scene. Will Lamar be able to continue his music career in Utah, or will he live out his dreams in L.A.?

Watch on Fridays at 9/8C! Hit play to peep the clip.

