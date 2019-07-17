“Life After Lockup” Exclusive: If Lamar Doesn’t Want Smoke With Andrea… His Family Better Stop Rolling Up![VIDEO]

Andrea Takes A Stand Against Weed Smoke

It’s really no secret how much we love “Life After Lockup” around these parts, on this week’s episode Andrea loses her cool around Lamar’s family because they’re smoking weed. Not only is it against her Mormon beliefs, she believes the weed makes her feel sick and says she can’t breathe. Check out the exclusive clip below:

Here’s more about this week’s upcoming episode:

Tracie explodes when Clint’s secret is revealed. Scott’s proposal takes a turn when Lizzie makes a shocking accusation. Michael loses it when Sarah gives birth. Andrea walks out on Lamar’s family while Marcelino races to confront Brittany’s ex. ​

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP: LIFE AFTER LOCKUP – “DOPE SPOONS & SECOND HONEYMOONS” – Airs Friday, July 19th at 9/8C on WEtv