Keep Your 2¢: Tiny Believes T.I. Marriage Meddlers Are Likely Living Their “Worst ” Lives, Getting CHEATED On Too [Video]

Tiny Addresses Marriage Critics

In a recent interview with WCGI, Tiny Harris was asked about how haters critiquing her T.I. relationship made her feel. And her answer was short:

Most of those women talking, they still with a man that’s probably cheating every day, living their worst lives.

Ouch! Tiny goes on to say that she doesn’t condone infidelity, of course, but the entertainment industry is a tough one for a healthy marriage. Long story short, she’s not leaving her husband anytime soon…so SHUSH!

Hit play to hear it.