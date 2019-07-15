Sweet Affluent Matrimony-dom: Tip Surprises Tiny With Ritzy Diamond Jewels & More Extravagant Bestowals For Her Birthday

Must Be Nice! T.I. Surprises Tiny With Extravagant Gifts For Her Birthday

Tip LOVES him some Tameka “Tiny” Harris, that’s why no expense was spared for her birthday surprises.

For the first B-day bestowal, T.I. shared on social media the sweet “dinner and diamond drink” gag he pulled on his sweetie. At his wife’s birthday dinner, The Hustle Gang boss placed a six-figure piece of jewelry in Tiny’s drink, requesting she drink to the bottom to see her gift.

In the end, Tiny pulls out an AMAZING necklace, full of diamonds and ruby accents. Tiny uncontrollably kisses her hubby in elation. Whew! Look at the detail:

More impressive are the words T.I. had for hi sweet lady on her birthday. He says: A pleasure to Show Out &

Pipe UP for the Queen 👑 Each and every year…. Happy Birthday Mrs Harris. We’re all thankful & blessed to have

you in our lives, reminding us that life is for Laughter & Living!!! I’m fasho gon see to it that your cup runneth over with All my Love, Forever More.

Happy birthday Tameka! Hit the flip to see more the surprises Tip had for his lovely wife on her birthday.