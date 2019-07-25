1 Guaranteed: Lil Nas X & BTS Take “Old Town Road” To South Korea With “Seoul Town Road” Remix

Lil Nas X & BTS Drop “Old Town Road” Remix “Seoul Town Road”

Lil Nas X is NOT giving up his number one spot.

He’s making that clear with remix after remix of his already hit song “Old Town Road.” After dropping a version with Billy Ray Cyrus, Young Thug and Mason Ramsey, Lil Nas is now taking the horses in the back overseas to South Korea!

The young artist paired up with K-Pop BTS for the new “Old Town Road” remix called “Seoul Town Road.”

With the massive worldwide success of BTS, this new remix will no doubt keep “Old Town Road” at number one. According to Billboard, the song is tied with Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” and Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber’s “Despacito” as the longest-charting number-one single of all time at 16 weeks.

Surely we can expect that 17 weeks for Lil Nas X very soon.