#BlackInkCHI: T.I.'s Niece Gets Van To Do A Memorial Tattoo For Late Mother Precious Harris

- By Bossip Staff
Black Ink Chicago Precious Harris

Source: VH1 / VH1

Van Helps T.I.’s Neice Honor Her Late Mother

T.I.’s niece Kamaya visits 9MAG seeking a tribute for her recently deceased mother, Precious Harris. Precious, sister to Tip, passed away earlier this year suddenly. Van helps her daughter keep her spirit alive through a tattoo portrait.

Meanwhile, Van is reflecting on his daughter’s plans to join the National Guard.

Do you think he did a good job? Hit play.

