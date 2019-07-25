Straight Up! Travis Scott Drops A Visual For His Track “Wake Up,” Directed By Jonah Hill [Video]

Travis Scott Just Unleashed His Latest Music Video

There are always those artists who put just as much effort into their visuals as they do their music–and Travis Scott is definitely one of them.

The rapper just released a black-and-white video for his collaboration with The Weeknd, “Wake Up,” which appeared on his 2018 project, ASTROWORLD. The visual is directed by none other than Jonah Hill, and it follows Travis as he walks through a mansion scattered with bodies. As those same bodies begin to sparkle, Scott levitates throughout the room….you’re just gonna have to see for yourself.

Check out La Flame’s latest music video down below: